Ultraviolette F99 Superbike Breaks Cover As Country's First, With HUGE Claims

Ultraviolette Automotive has managed to show the Indian market that electric two-wheelers can boast of high quality and equally exciting performance. With the thought of 'Designed in India, Designed for the World', Ultraviolette Automotive has now taken the wraps off its latest offering - the F99 Factory Racing Platform - India's first-ever superbike. Completely imagined, designed & engineered in its R&D HQ - Bengaluru, the F99 is a first for the Indian 2W industry and has a confirmed power output of more than twice that of any production motorcycle by an Indian company.

The Ultraviolette F99 was first showcased in its concept form at EICMA 2023 with a 120 Hp motor that helped it with a claimed top speed of 265 kmph and a 3-second sprint to the 100 kmph mark from a standstill.

Currently, the brand is tight-lipped about the production version's stats, but it has claimed that the F99 will, over the course of the next 90 days, aims to claim the records for:

Highest Top Speed for an Indian motorcycle Fastest Quarter mile for an Indian motorcycle

The F99 Factory Racing Platform brings to fruition, Ultraviolette's intent to double down on using Racing to push the envelope on Technology-enabled Design. Innovation on the platform would facilitate breakthroughs that would translate onto the F77 platform as well - now available in 5 cities through UV's network of 'Space Stations' - Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Pune & Bengaluru open now with the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam & Mangalore joining the ranks in the next month.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Subramaniam CEO - Ultraviolette Automotive said, "We believe Innovation to be a duty & a responsibility to the future of India. For long, we've looked to the East & West and used 'Value Engineering' as a means to deflect the onus of truly making world-class products in India. With the talent available locally and the focus on design & technology cultivated through upskilling & job creation by start-ups, there is no reason India can't dream of having a world-class brand in performance motorcycling - to not dream of it, would be a disservice to our generation."

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO - Ultraviolette Automotive added, "Disruptive technology like the F99 platform - that is among the fastest & most advanced electric bikes in the World - will help India reinforce its status as a top player in the Automotive sector. Whilst known for contract manufacturing, we believe that with the right focus & application, the time is ripe for India to take its rightful place in the pecking order of design-led, desirable auto brands in the World."