2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh With More Performance And Tech

TVS Motor Company on Monday launched the 2024 edition of Apache RR 310, starting at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) with enhanced performance and electronics.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 will have two variants and three built-to-order (BTO) options. It sports a fully-faired, supersport design with race ergonomics. The motorcycle comes with four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban, Rain. The updated reverse-inclined DOHC engine produces 38 PS at 9800 rpm power and a maximum torque of 29Nm at 7900 rpm.

The air intake system has been modified to increase the volumetric efficiency and coupled with the new lightweight aluminium forged piston the engine now revs more freely delivering increased power. The engine is mated with a bi-directional quickshifter (optional).



The aerodynamic winglets have been crafted to deliver maximum downforce and stability. These winglets will generate 3 kgs of downforce, pressing the front tyre firmly onto the track and ensuring superior control during high-speed runs.



The machine also includes a first-in-segment cruise control, transparent clutch cover, tyre pressure monitoring system and RT-DSC (Race-Tuned Dynamic Stability Control). Additionally, the upgraded vertical 5-inch TFT race computer is equipped with multiway connectivity and summarizes all information on the TVS Connect App.



The RT-DSC features a first-in-segment 6D IMU that provides the ultimate safety package – Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Lift-off Control. The IMU is also paired with the cruise function to offer a first-in-segment cornering cruise control that adjusts the cruising speed of the motorcycle basis the lean angle allowing the rider to cruise for longer periods.

TVS ‘Built To Order' platform was started in 2021 with this very flagship motorcycle. With this new version, customers can customise the motorcycle with two BTO kits (Dynamic and Dynamic Pro), and one colour option - choose the race replica colour and personalize the motorcycle with their favourite race number. The race replica livery costs Rs 7,000.

Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable suspension with preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment on the front suspension and preload and rebound damping on the rear monoshock which a wide range of adjustability for varied riding conditions. The kit also includes a tire pressure monitoring system to keep real-time track of tire pressure for optimum performance and a brass-coated drive chain that not only enhances the look of the motorcycle but also protects from rust thus increasing the life of the chain.

Dynamic kit costs an additional Rs 18,000. The new Dynamic Pro kit includes the Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, which costs Rs 16,000. The option of a bi-directional quickshifter comes at Rs 17,000 extra.

