TVS Launches Apache RTR 310 At Rs 2.43 Lakh

Apache 310 RR will compete with BMW G 310 R, Triumph Speed 400 and Harley Davidson X440.

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched Apache RTR 310, the naked version of its popular bike, in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.43 lakh. The company had already initiated pre-bookings for the eagerly anticipated bike. A teaser was posted on TV Motors' YouTube a few weeks ago that showed the details of the bike. It was revealed today as a boldly designed streetfighter but retained identical chassis and mechanics. Other key features include a split LED headlamp, a flat handlebar and a sophisticated yet muscular design on the fuel tank.

The new Apache RTR 310 will be available in three variants (and two colour options) - Arsenal Black without quickshifter (priced at Rs 2.43 lakh), Arsenal Black (priced at Rs 2.58 lakh) and Fury Yellow (priced at Rs 2.64 lakh) in India.

It will also come with climate-control seats, which provide instant cooling and heating in just 3 minutes.

The motorcycle was spotted testing recently. Though TVS has not revealed any details about the upcoming project, reports on expected features have been swirling around for weeks.

The new Apache RTR 310 is powered by liquid-cooled 312cc single-cylinder engine, similar to the TVS Apache RR 310, BWM G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR. It is capable of producing 34 HP of power and 27.3 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Apache 310 RTR will compete with BMW G 310 R, Triumph Speed 400, Harley Davidson X440 and Bajaj Dominar 400.

Last month, TVS launched an electric scooter called X.

The two-wheeler has Bluetooth connectivity, offering a connected interface to the rider through a 10.2 inch panoramic dashboard. According to TVS website, the ex-showroom price of the e-scooter is Rs 2.49 lakh.