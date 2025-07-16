2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh; Here's What Changed

TVS Motor has updated the Apache RTR 310 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Meanwhile, the top variant of the bike will be sold at Rs 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with multiple updates in terms of features, while there are also aesthetic changes. Along with this, the brand has introduced the Dynamic Kit and the Dynamic Kit Pro to make the bike even sportier. They will be offered at Rs 2.75 lakh and Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Starting with the aesthetics, the design of the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 remains the same. However, there are some changes. For instance, the brand has added a transparent clutch cover very similar to the one found on the RR 310. Along with it, the paint scheme has undergone some changes with a total of four colour options: Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Arsenal Black, and Sepang Blue. With the dynamic kit, the owners get a brass-coated drive chain and knuckle guards along with some features. More on that later.

Also Read: 2025 Aprilia SR 125 Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

Starting with the list of features, the bike in its latest avatar gets a new 5-inch second-gen TFT instrument cluster, sequential turn indicators, drag-torque control, keyless ride, launch control, and cornering torque control. There are also some segment-first features like cruise control and 5 ride modes. With the Dynamic Kit, the owners can get TPMS, preload-adjustable front forks, and a mono shock with various levels of damping adjustment as well.

The Dynamic Kit Pro feature list includes keyless ride control, launch control, cornering traction control, cornering ABS control, wheelie control, slope-dependent control, cornering cruise control, rear lift-off control, and cornering drag-torque control.

Mechanically, the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is the same, with a 312.12 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 35 hp of power at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm. It is paired to a six-speed transmission which now comes with a bi-directional quickshifter.