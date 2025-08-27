TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect

TVS Motor is ready to expand its portfolio with the launch of a new model tomorrow (August 28). This new two-wheeler is expected to be a new affordable electric scooter, which will be placed below the iQube in the lineup. While the name has not been confirmed, the teaser revealed by the brand leads us to believe that it will be called Orbiter. This name had been patented by the brand earlier in the country.

The current lineup of electric two-wheelers from the brand includes the iQube, which is priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this upcoming model is anticipated to be priced lower, allowing the brand to reach a broader customer base. It is expected to compete with models such as the Ola S1X, Vida VX2, and the entry-level variants of the Bajaj Chetak.

Although the specifics of the new model are yet to be revealed, it is likely to feature a simplistic design while still looking modern. It might be equipped with a hub-mounted motor and a smaller battery pack. Additionally, the features may be limited to keep the price point lower.

Currently, TVS provides options for battery packs of 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 5.3 kWh with the iQube. The largest battery pack delivers an IDC range of 212 km per single charge. The smallest pack is claimed to have a range of 94 km on a single charge. This will likely be used on the upcoming model.

The iQube is equipped with features such as a touchscreen dashboard, connectivity options, and more. All these elements contribute to its popularity in the market. There's a good chance that some of these features will be included in the new model.