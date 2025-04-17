2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.78 Lakh

VS Motor Company has launched the 2025 edition of its flagship motorcycle - the TVS Apache RR310. The latest iteration marks a significant milestone as the Apache brand celebrates 20 years of performance and over 6 million customers worldwide. Now updated to meet OBD-2B compliance, the new RR 310 continues to embody TVS's racing DNA with precision and power. Under the fairing, the motorcycle houses a reverse-inclined DOHC engine producing 38 hp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets segment first sequential TSL and Cornering Drag Torque control. Other new features include launch control, a new gen-2 race computer and new 8-spoke alloy wheels.





Variant Price (Ex-Showroom India) Red (without quick-shifter) Rs. 2,77,999 Red (with quick-shifter) Rs. 2,94,999 Bomber Grey Rs. 2,99,999 BTO (Built To Order) Dynamic Kit

Dynamic Pro Kit

Race Replica Colour

Rs. 18,000

Rs. 16,000

Rs. 10,000

Now offered in two standard variants and three Built-To-Order (BTO) custom kits, the new RR310 is designed with track-ready intent. It features a sharp, fully-faired aerodynamic design, optimized riding posture, and four riding modes - Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain - making it adaptable to a variety of riding conditions.

Rooted in over four decades of racing excellence, the 2025 Apache RR310 draws inspiration from the company's victorious stint in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), where its race-spec counterpart clocked a blistering best lap time of 1:49.742 seconds and achieved a top speed of 215.9 kmph.

A new Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme has been introduced, inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race machine, adding a visual edge to its aggressive stance. The all-new TVS Apache RR310 is now open for bookings.