Advertisement

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.78 Lakh

The Apache RR 310 is now compliant with OBD-2B emission norms and gets added features.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.78 Lakh
The Apache RR 310 now gets two segment first features - Sequential TSL & Cornering Drag Torque Control

VS Motor Company has launched the 2025 edition of its flagship motorcycle - the TVS Apache RR310. The latest iteration marks a significant milestone as the Apache brand celebrates 20 years of performance and over 6 million customers worldwide. Now updated to meet OBD-2B compliance, the new RR 310 continues to embody TVS's racing DNA with precision and power. Under the fairing, the motorcycle houses a reverse-inclined DOHC engine producing 38 hp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets segment first sequential TSL and Cornering Drag Torque control. Other new features include launch control, a new gen-2 race computer and new 8-spoke alloy wheels. 
 


Variant		Price (Ex-Showroom India)
Red (without quick-shifter)Rs. 2,77,999
Red (with quick-shifter)Rs. 2,94,999
Bomber GreyRs. 2,99,999
BTO (Built To Order)
  • Dynamic Kit
  • Dynamic Pro Kit
  • Race Replica Colour

Rs. 18,000
Rs. 16,000
Rs. 10,000
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Also Read: Premium Electric TVS Motorcycle In The Making?

Now offered in two standard variants and three Built-To-Order (BTO) custom kits, the new RR310 is designed with track-ready intent. It features a sharp, fully-faired aerodynamic design, optimized riding posture, and four riding modes - Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain - making it adaptable to a variety of riding conditions. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Also Read: TVS Apache Brand Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Rooted in over four decades of racing excellence, the 2025 Apache RR310 draws inspiration from the company's victorious stint in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), where its race-spec counterpart clocked a blistering best lap time of 1:49.742 seconds and achieved a top speed of 215.9 kmph.

A new Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme has been introduced, inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race machine, adding a visual edge to its aggressive stance. The all-new TVS Apache RR310 is now open for bookings.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RR 310 BTO, TVS Motorcycles
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now