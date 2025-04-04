TVS Apache Celebrates 20 Years, Surpasses 6 Million Sales Milestone

TVS Apache completes 20 years
TVS Motor Company has achieved a new milestone for its flagship motorcycle brand, Apache. The bike has completed its 20 years in the Indian and the global market while simultaneously achieving sales of over 6 million units globally. With this, the brand has reinforced its position as the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brand, covering over 60 countries.
Launched in 2005 with the Apache 150, TVS Apache revolutionized the Indian performance biking segment. Over the past two decades, the brand has evolved into a complete range of high-performance motorcycles—spread across Apache RTR (street-performance) and Apache RR (track-focused) series—built with cutting-edge racing technology directly inspired by TVS Racing's 43-year motorsport legacy.
Also Read: Honda Motorcycle Sales Grow by 19 Per cent in FY 2024-25
Leveraging its motorsport expertise through the in-house racing division, TVS Racing, the Apache series has established a prominent presence in nations such as Colombia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mexico, and throughout Africa. Additionally, the brand has recently made its entry into Europe, including Italy.
Over the years, TVS Apache has introduced a number of features that were early entrants in the segment, such as fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension, and a slipper clutch.
Safety innovations such as dual-channel ABS and dynamic stability control have been incorporated, along with technological enhancements like smartphone connectivity, cruise control, and tire pressure monitoring across various models.
Commenting on the milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day."
He added, "TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.”
