Honda Motorcycle Sales Grow by 19 Per cent in FY 2024-25

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has released its sales for the fiscal year 2024-25. Based on the data released by the two-wheeler manufacturing arm of the Japanese automaker, the company has registered a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year with sales of 58.31 lakh units. It is worth mentioning that the sales of 4,27,448 units in March 2025 made a major contribution to this number. This includes the sales of 4,01,411 units in the domestic market and 26,037 units overseas.
The fiscal year 2024-25 has been crucial for the brand with the brand's entry into the electric vehicle segment. Specifically, the brand introduced the Activa e: and the QC1 in the Indian market. The deliveries of these EVs began in March 2025. Meanwhile, the ICE segment saw the introduction of a 300 cc flex-fuel motorcycle in the form of the CB300F. Furthermore, the brand updated its entire lineup to make it OBD-2B compliant, including models like Activa, Dio, and Shine, among others.
The 125cc motorcycles from the company, 'Shine & SP125', have reached over 3 million customers in Eastern India and 1 million in Madhya Pradesh. Honda has also exceeded 20 million sales in South India. Meanwhile, in the premium motorcycle market, Honda's BigWing division has enhanced its lineup by launching the brand-new NX200 along with the latest versions of the CB650R and CBR650R.
In the world of motorsports, the company marked significant accomplishments, including Mohsin Paramban winning the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R, and Monster Energy Honda HRC achieving a second consecutive double podium finish at the Dakar Rally, with Tosha Schareina and Adrien Van Beveren claiming 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.
