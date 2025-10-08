TVS Teases New Motorcycle For Milan- Is It BMW F450 GS Based Adventure Bike?

TVS Motor Company is expanding its presence in the middle-weight segment of motorcycles. The brand is planning on launching a new adventure motorcycle called the RTX 300. Along with this, the manufacturer also has plans to introduce a new motorcycle, likely in the 450 cc category. The speculation is based on a teaser released on the brand's social media platform, hinting at a new motorcycle to be showcased on November 4, likely at EICMA 2025.

The new motorcycle will likely be based on BMW's 450 cc engine platform. Until now, the German brand's BMW F 450 GS has been spotted multiple times during road tests. However, the TVS version of the motorcycle is yet to enter the test bed. While the details are yet to be known, the bike will be an adventure tourer.

Diving into the details, the bike will likely get a high front beak along with a unique design for the headlight, complemented by the presence of a tall windscreen. The bike is also likely to have a muscular fuel tank with sharp-looking shrouds on the side. To go with the looks and perform its duties, it is likely to have USD forks and an upswept exhaust. Additionally, the bike will likely have a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

In terms of features, the bike will likely have a fully digital instrument cluster. The brand is also expected to offer features like traction control, quickshifter, dual channel ABS, and the features included in the SmartXonnect package.

Powering the motorcycle will be a 450cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine developed by BMW for the F 450 GS. It will likely be tuned to put out 48 hp of power. It will work in conjunction with a 6-speed transmission. Once launched, it will compete against models like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.