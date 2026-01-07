TVS Motor Company Releases New TVC For Ntorq 150: Watch Video

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new television commercial for the TVS Ntorq 150, which it describes as India's first 150cc Hyper Sport Scooter. The campaign highlights how the scooter aims to deliver a racetrack-like experience in everyday riding, appealing to younger riders who value performance, style, and a sense of excitement.

The Ntorq 150 builds on TVS's long racing heritage and is designed to set new standards in the scooter segment. It is positioned as the fastest 150cc scooter in the country, capable of accelerating from 0-60 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The model comes equipped with race and street riding modes, traction control, and ABS, features that bring elements of track performance into daily use. These additions are intended to resonate with riders who enjoy a competitive spirit and want a scooter that reflects both speed and control.

The commercial itself focuses on the idea that riding is not just about speed but also about attitude. It introduces the concept of a "Hyper Mindset," portraying everyday journeys as opportunities to experience agility, adrenaline, and confidence. Through energetic visuals and storytelling, the film emphasizes the Ntorq 150's design, technology, and performance, presenting it as a scooter that blends thrill with practicality.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President - Head Commuter & EV Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Ntorq has grown into an iconic brand for the youth, built on performance, attitude, and a deep emotional connect with a new generation of riders. Our scooters have dominated racetracks for years, a racing legacy that gave birth to the TVS Ntorq 125. With the all-new TVS Ntorq 150, this pedigree is taken several notches higher. The new TVC captures this 'Hyper' philosophy, where cutting-edge engineering, racing DNA, and an always-on competitive spirit come together to make every ride feel like a personal race."

The Ntorq journey began in 2018, when TVS introduced a scooter that combined motorcycle-like performance with everyday convenience. The model quickly gained popularity among Gen Z riders and has since been associated with several industry firsts. These include India's first Bluetooth-enabled scooter, the first scooter to deliver more than 10 PS of power, and even a collaboration with Marvel, which added a pop-culture dimension to the brand.

Sharing insights on the creative approach, Mr. Ashwin Parthiban, Creative Consultant, Dentsu Creative, said, "Our idea was to visually translate the emotion of riding the TVS Ntorq 150, the rush, the aggression and the sense of control, into a cinematic experience. The film blurs the line between the racetrack and the street, making every ride feel hyper, energetic and exhilarating. It's not just about showcasing features; it's about making the viewer feel the ride."

With its combination of performance, design, and technology, the TVS Ntorq 150 continues the brand's effort to stand out in the scooter market. It is presented as a product that balances everyday usability with sportier aesthetics and advanced engineering, reinforcing TVS's focus on innovation and rider engagement.