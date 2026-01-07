New Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter To Launch On January 14- Details

Bajaj Auto will launch a new electric scooter under the iconic Chetak brand on January 14, 2026. Unlike the premium Chetak models currently available, this upcoming version is expected to be positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative. Targeted at cost-conscious buyers, the scooter aims to make electric mobility more accessible without demanding a significant financial stretch. By offering a lower entry point, Bajaj hopes to attract a wider audience and strengthen its presence in India's rapidly growing EV two-wheeler market.

Bajaj's invite for the January 14 launch teases a fresh design detail, showcasing a new tail-light setup for the upcoming Chetak model. Unlike the current split LED arrangement, which integrates the Chetak badge at the centre with vertical tail-lamps flanking either side, the new design adopts a sleeker horizontal LED strip. Indicators are positioned at both ends of the unit, while the Chetak branding now sits prominently above it, giving the scooter a more modern and distinctive rear profile.

The upcoming Bajaj Chetak variant will feature a hub-mounted motor, supported by a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers for balanced ride quality. It is expected to run on 12-inch alloy wheels, with braking duties handled by a front disc and rear drum setup. To maintain affordability, Bajaj has opted for a simpler LCD instrument cluster instead of a premium display. These cost-conscious choices suggest the brand is targeting the growing budget-friendly electric scooter segment, aiming to establish a stronger presence where it currently lacks representation.

The current Bajaj Chetak lineup offers two battery pack choices: 3 kWh and 3.5kWh-split into the 3001 and 35 series. Within the 35 series, buyers can choose from three sub-variants: 3501, 3502, and 3503. The entry-level 3001 and 3503 are similarly equipped, featuring essentials like a negative LCD with mobile connectivity. Higher trims, namely the 3501 and 3502, add premium touches such as a TFT display, with the top-spec 3501 offering a touchscreen unit and app integration. Pricing starts at Rs 99,500 (ex-showroom) for the 3001 and extends to Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3501.