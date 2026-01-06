Triumph Speed 400, Speed T4 Get Free Accessories Worth Rs 11,500 -Details

Triumph Motorcycles, a brand with over 120 years of motorcycling heritage, announced a limited-period New Year offer on its 400 cc motorcycles - the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4. Under the offer, customers across India purchasing either model will receive genuine Triumph accessories worth Rs 11,500 at no additional cost.

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at 2.39 Lakhs, and the Triumph Speed T4 is priced at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Triumph's New Year initiative creates a timely opportunity for riders to enter premium 400 cc motorcycling with added value, without increasing the overall cost of ownership. Designed for those who love to ride, the Speed 400 and Speed T4 bring together Triumph's distinctive design DNA, engaging performance, and everyday usability. Complimentary accessories further enhance practicality, allowing riders to tailor their motorcycles while elevating the overall ownership experience.

The New Year offer reflects Triumph's continued focus on delivering a rewarding ownership experience - combining design, performance, and everyday usability with tangible value for riders entering the brand in India.

Talking about the specs, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Speed T4 get the same 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which produces 39 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,500 rpm. This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. With all of this, the bike continues to compete against models like Harley Davidson X400, KTM 390 Duke, and others.