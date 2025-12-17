Triumph Tracker 400 Unveiled In UK- Unlikely To Launch In India In 2026

Triumph Motorcycles first launched 400 cc motorcycles in the Indian market in 2023 in the form of the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. They later introduced the range to the global market. With the models achieving success for the brand, the range of motorcycles based on the 400 cc platform has expanded. The latest comes in the form of the Tracker 400, which is a retro-styled roadster that is inspired by the classic flat-track motorcycles.

Beginning with the appearance, the Triumph Tracker 400 is a stripped-back road motorcycle which features flat-track bodywork. To complete this look, the motorcycle comes with ergonomics that give the rider an aggressive forward-lean stance. To add perspective, the motorcycle gets handlebars 23 mm wider and 134 mm lower than the Speed 400. Adding to the feel, the motorcycle gets number boards, a stubby tail section, a seat cowl, and more.

The design is complemented by the presence of design scheme options like Aluminium Silver Gloss, Racing Yellow, and a Phantom Black option that combines moody black with Dark Silver, Vanilla White, and Pearl Metallic White accents across the tank.

The originality of the machine is not limited to the design; it also underwent a few revisions in the chassis. Although it has a steel tube front frame and suspension, which is similar to the Speed 400. All of this results in a shorter wheelbase. All of it is suspended on 43 mm USD big piston forks and a pre-load adjustable gas monoshock. To hold the ground, the bike gets Pirelli tyres wrapped on 17-inch wheels. Braking is the responsibility of discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The Triumph Tracker 400 is powered by the same 398.15 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in the Speed 400, albeit tuned to the specifications of the Thruxton 400. This engine generates approximately 41.5 bhp at 9,000rpm and delivers a peak torque of 37.5 Nm at 7,500rpm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission that incorporates a slip-and-assist clutch. Known for its robust mid-range performance, the engine offers a refined riding experience.

In addition to the updated engine, both motorcycles feature the brand's signature blend of contemporary technology and classic aesthetics: switchable traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, torque-assist clutch, ABS, and a combined analogue plus LCD. The service intervals are generous for this category, and both models come with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty that covers accessories.

Even though the Triumph Tracker 400 has its roots in India, it is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market because of its niche-specific nature. The brand might need to have a good response from the consumers to launch the motorcycle in the country.