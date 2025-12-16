Suzuki Hayabusa Crashes Into Cab, Rider Thrown On Road: Who's At Fault?

A morning ride for a man on a Suzuki Hayabusa ended in a hospital after his superbike collided with a cab changing lanes on NH-8 near the Ambience Mall in Gurugram. The whole incident was caught on camera, showing the bike allegedly speeding before coming into contact with the car, switching lanes with its turn indicator on.

The collision threw the biker onto the road, causing him to tumble multiple times, while the motorcycle skidded a considerable distance. The footage of the incident has been shared rapidly on social media, sparking intense debates about reckless riding and traffic violations along the busy Gurgaon route. In response, a police unit arrived at the scene and transported the injured cyclist to the hospital.

Also Read: Dense Fog Creates Havoc In North India: Expert Riding Tips To Avoid Mishaps

The debate on social media continues, with some users blaming the rider for the crash. Others defend the rider, arguing that the cab driver was at fault for making a sudden lane change. A larger segment of the audience believes the Hayabusa rider is responsible, citing that the cab driver had activated the turn signal. They contend that the rider took a risky maneuver despite the already low visibility due to fog.

Hayabusa Crashes After Cab Changes Lane Near Gurugram's Ambience Mall pic.twitter.com/WTKiSEmTKa — NDTV (@ndtv) December 15, 2025

The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (NH-8) has seen numerous accidents this year, often due to speeding, dangerous overtaking, and violations of lane discipline. Traffic authorities have reiterated their plea for drivers to adhere to speed limits and follow traffic regulations, especially near the Ambience Mall area, which is notorious for congestion and frequent accidents.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 Recalled Over Potential Wheel Lockup

Gurugram, located on the outskirts of Delhi, has reportedly experienced over 800 road accidents this year. Approximately 600 individuals have lost their lives in traffic incidents in the city during this period.