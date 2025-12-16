Delhi Traffic Cop Seen Slapping And Punching Man Inside Car, Video Sparks Outrage

A video showing a Delhi Traffic Police officer repeatedly slapping a young man inside his car in the Paharganj area has sparked widespread outrage online. The users who have shared the footage on X in Instagram are claiming that the car driver was beaten up because he didn't have proper documents. They also allege abuse of authority and prompted call for accountability and an official response. Reacting to the viral video, Delhi Traffic Police said the complaint has been forwarded to senior officers.

Watch the video:

The incident took place in Paharganj.

What the viral video shows

The footage, recorded from outside a white car on the driver's side, shows a uniformed traffic policeman leaning into the vehicle and striking the driver multiple times on his face and upper body. The officer's movements appear forceful, with repeated slaps and physical aggression visible.

The man inside the car remains seated throughout, attempting to shield himself.

The assault continues for several seconds before the officer notices that he is being filmed and steps back. The driver can be heard crying and struggling to breathe.

The video later shows the policeman standing near the car and looking at his mobile phone while the driver looking for something inside the car.

"12 hours have passed, by now the accused will be behind bars, will you confirm?" one X user said. "What is this behaviour? If he doesn't have papers, will he be beaten up like this? There's no system of law, meaning a traffic cop takes the law into his own hands. Stop him, produce him in court," commented another.

Another user tagged Delhi Traffic Police and demanded action. "Please take note and ensure appropriate action is taken, and inform on X. Also, kindly share the name of the policeman at the earliest so that an FIR can be filed against them," the user said.

Thanks, your complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 15, 2025

Responding to the online outrage, Delhi Traffic Police asked for details like date, time and place of the incident. When users sought to know what action has been taken, the traffic police said, "Your complaint has been forwarded to senior officers."