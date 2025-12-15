Lionel Messi In Delhi Today For GOAT Tour, Cops Issue Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed traffic advisory for commuters in central Delhi, advising them to plan their travel carefully today as traffic movement around the city's iconic cricket venue will remain regulated due to the "Lionel Messi G.O.A.T. India Tour - Delhi Leg".

The event is scheduled to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., with restrictions likely from noon onwards to manage crowds and vehicular flow.

Authorities have cautioned that traffic will be slow in areas surrounding the stadium owing to spectator movement and security arrangements. Diversions and restrictions will be enforced on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg, while heavy vehicles will not be permitted from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Several key stretches are expected to witness congestion and should be avoided between 12:00 noon and 5:00 pm. These include JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market), Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate), and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to ITO) on both carriageways.

Spectators entering the stadium have been advised to use designated gates based on approach routes. Gates 1 to 8 can be accessed from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg on the southern side, Gates 10 to 15 from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal on the eastern side, and Gates 16 to 18 from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump on the western side.

Parking near the venue will be restricted to labelled vehicles only, while free parking has been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. App-based cab users can avail pick-and-drop facilities at MA Medical College (Gate No. 2) on BSZ Marg and at Rajghat Chowk.

Illegal parking on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover will invite towing and prosecution. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate and use public transport wherever possible, as football legend Lionel Messi's much-awaited Delhi appearance is expected to draw massive crowds.