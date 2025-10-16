Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX Launched- Only 1,200 Units Available Globally

Triumph, the British motorcycle maker, has launched the Speed Triple 1200 RX in India. The limited edition motorcycle has been restricted to just 1200 units worldwide. For the Indian market, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is priced at Rs 23.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Starting with the specs, the limited-edition Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX borrows the power mill from its standard model. It has a 1,163cc inline-3 liquid-cooled engine that works in conjunction with a six-speed gearbox. The power mill is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 180 hp at 10,750rpm and 128 Nm at 8,750rpm.

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is largely based on the standard model, the Speed Triple 1200 RS. However, it gets cosmetic revisions and hardware that draw the difference between the limited-edition and standard model. One of the most noticeable highlights is that the Speed Triple 1200 RX is characterised by its two-tone yellow and black colour scheme with RX graphics.

Apart from the cosmetic change, the Speed Triple 1200 RX provides a more dominating rider triangle supported by low-set clip-on handlebars. Also, the rear-seat footpegs have been adjusted to position them quite higher than the standard model. Braking performance is taken care of by a twin-disc arrangement mated to high-spec Brembo Stylema calipers and a Brembo MCS radial master cylinder. The Speed Triple also continues to feature the advanced Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 active suspension system, complemented by an Ohlins SD EC steering damper for enhanced handling precision. The RX comes equipped with a distinctive Akrapovic end can, crafted from carbon fiber and durable titanium.

While the brand has announced that the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX has been limited to just 1,200 units, Triumph has not yet clarified how many units have been allotted to India.