Triumph Unveils 2026 Street Triple 765 RX And Moto2 Edition Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles earlier discontinued the Street Triple R, leaving a black space in its motorcycle lineup in the international market. To fill that gap, the manufacturer has introduced the Street Triple RX and Street Triple 765 Moto2 Edition motorcycles. Both of these motorcycles bring sport-oriented ergonomics. Among these, the Moto2 Edition is limited to 1,000 units worldwide, while the RX, as mentioned earlier, fills the space between the standard and the RS model.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 Edition both get equipment upgrades when compared to the standard models. To begin with, both machines are equipped with clip-on handlebars, fully adjustable Ohlins NIX20 forks at the front, and STX40 monoshock at the rear. To make things better and lighter, both the machines are loaded with carbon fiber pieces, including the front mudguard, side panels, belly, and the end cap of the silencer.

To look the part, the brand has placed "RX" badges on the exhaust and seat. Furthermore, it gets silver and red livery, which pays tribute to the original Street Triple 765 RX from 2015. Meanwhile, the Moto2 addition gets a special TFT display start-up animation, a special badge on the seat, and the billet triple clamp with the numbers of the individual units.

Both machines seek power from a 765 cc three-cylinder engine, which produces 128 hp of power at 12,000 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque while revving at 9,500 rpm. To make riding easier, the machines come with an up and down quickshifter.

Braking is handled by dual Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers, paired with 17-inch wheels fitted with track-oriented Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V3 SP tires. Triumph also guarantees a wet weight of only 188kg, along with a range of lean-sensitive electronic features, which include a special ABS Track mode.