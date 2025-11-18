Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycles Launched In UK; X47, Tesseract, And Others Showcased

Ultraviolette has entered the United Kingdom market with the launch of the F77 electric motorcycles, including F77 Mach 2 Recon and F77 SuperStreet Recon. To achieve the goal, the EV manufacturer has forged a partnership with MotoMondo, appointing them as the official importer and distributor for the UK. Along with this, the organisation will handle the same responsibility for the Benelux region, which includes Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The Ultraviolette F77 is equipped with an electric motor that delivers 30 kW of peak power and 100 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 155 kph. The motorcycle uses a 10.3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 323 km (IDC).

Ultraviolette's electric motorcycles feature the company's proprietary artificial intelligence system, Violette A.I., along with switchable dual-channel ABS developed by Bosch. The F77 also offers 10 levels of regenerative braking, 4 levels of traction control, dynamic stability control, and other safety and performance-related functions.

Along with the F77, Ultraviolette showcased its future lineup with the unveiling of the X-47 Crossover in the country. This electric two-wheeler of the brand comes loaded with Advanced Rider Assistance Features like blind spot detection, lane change assists, overtake alert, and rear collision warning. It also gets an air-cooled charger onboard and has the option of an onboard AC charger.

The brand also showcased the Tesseract electric scooter and the Shockwave motorcycle. The Tesseract is claimed to be the first scooter equipped with radar and dashcam systems integrated into Omnisense mirrors. The setup supports safety functions such as blindspot detection, lane change assistance, overtaking alerts, and collision warnings.

It also features traction control and dynamic regenerative braking to manage grip and energy recovery. Additional equipment includes a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display and multi-colour LED indicators embedded in the mirrors. The scooter features 14-inch wheels and 34 litres of under-seat storage.

The Shockwave is a lightweight electric motorcycle that produces 505 Nm of torque at the wheel and can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 2.9 seconds. It uses a 19-inch front wheel with a 90/90 R19 tyre and a 17-inch rear wheel fitted with a 110/90 R17 tyre.