CBSE Directs Schools To Use PM eVidya Channel 15, Shares List Of 67 Educational Videos

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to actively use the PM eVidya CBSE Channel 15 to strengthen classroom teaching and student learning. In a circular issued on January 7, 2026, the Board said the channel offers curated academic and teacher-training content aligned with the CBSE curriculum.

The PM eVidya initiative, launched in 2024, provides supplementary academic support through 200 DTH television channels. CBSE has been allotted Channel 15, which currently hosts 67 educational e-videos covering Classes 9 to 11 and teacher-focused pedagogical themes. The content includes subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and classroom practices like experiential learning, storytelling pedagogy, assessment strategies, cyber safety, and NEP 2020.

According to CBSE, the programmes are designed to ensure equitable access to quality education by reaching students irrespective of geographical or socio-economic barriers. Repeated telecasts and availability on YouTube allow learners to study at their own pace and help teachers integrate digital resources into lesson planning and classroom transactions.

The Board said the e-videos have been developed with the support of subject matter experts and follow national guidelines for educational television content. All videos are also available on the CBSE TV Channel on YouTube to improve outreach and accessibility.

CBSE has directed principals and heads of schools to ensure the necessary infrastructure is set up as per its earlier circular issued in June 2024 and to inform teachers and students about the availability of the content. Schools have also been encouraged to use the videos for enrichment, revision, and remediation activities.

The Board further invited experienced educators and resource persons to contribute to the development of additional high-quality e-videos by coordinating with the respective Centres of Excellence.