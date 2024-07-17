Royal Enfield Launches Crossroader Jacket With Titanium Sliders: Details

Royal Enfield has just launched its one of the most anticipated motorcycles - Guerrilla 450. The automaker also sells apparel, and it has just launched a motorcycle jacket that will be an apt fit for those looking forward to buying the Royal Enfiled Guerrilla 450. This new jacket from the brand is called the Crossroader, and it is a first-in-class CE-certified, dual-sport riding jacket. Priced at Rs 14,950, the jacket will be available through the website and stores. Designed for versatility, the Crossroader boasts a range of advanced features aimed at reforming the riding experience. The design evolution is evident in the jacket's vibrant and functional aesthetic, featuring everything from increased pockets to numerous performance-led advancements.

Royal Enfield has engineered the Crossroader jacket to ensure superior ventilation, to keep riders cool and comfortable in varying conditions. Additionally, the jacket features KNOX Microlock Level 2 protectors at the shoulders and elbows, Ergo pro tech Level 2 back armours, and Level 1 chest armours offering top-tier impact protection. The jacket's construction features Superflow Mesh (450 Gsm 100% Poly) with durable CORDURA patches at critical areas like the shoulders and elbows.

Also, the use of reflective materials at strategic positions for increased visibility in the dark is another safety aspect of it. A standalone high-visibility rain jacket made with 8000MM Nylon ensures readiness for all weather scenarios. Practical additions such as an ID and medical waterproof card with a transparent pocket on the sleeves, YKK zippers at the front, and a TruDry waterproof pocket inside, make this jacket a perfect tool for dual-purpose riding, including touring and highways.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield said, "Our commitment to furthering the motorcycling way of life, includes a strong focus on gear that is safe, functional, and purpose-built. Through multiple engagements with riders across our community and thoughtful consideration of their needs, we've developed a versatile riding jacket that stands out for its exceptional comfort, remarkable adaptability, and protective features. With our growing motorcycle spectrum, we remain committed to ensure that every rider feels fully equipped and geared to embrace any adventure remains paramount."