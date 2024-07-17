Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.39 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will have three variants - Flash, Dash & Analog

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 goes on sale in India, with prices starting at Rs. 2.39 lakh and going up to Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second model to be based on the Sherpa 450 platform after the Himalayan. The Guerrilla 450 is a proper roadster, with a stripped retro design and some interesting colour options. There will be three variants on offer - Flash, Dash and Analog. The flash variant will be offered in two colours Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon. The dash variant will have two colours - Gold Dip and Playa Back. Lastly, the analog variant will again be offered in two colours - Smoke and Playa Black.

Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 Design

The design on the Guerrilla is that of a retro roadster, complete with the round LED headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, minimal body work, low seat and a comfortable riding stance. The idea is to offer a fun motorcycle that can work as the only motorcycle in the garage, that can be ridden daily.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Engine & Specifications

The Guerrilla 450 gets the same 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which gets a slip and assist clutch. There is a ride-by-wire system on offer too.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Chassis & Cycle Parts

The motorcycle makes use of a steel tubular frame which uses the engine as a stressed member. The Guerrilla gets 43 mm telescopic fork up front with a travel of 140 mm and a linkage type monoshock, with 150 mm travel at the rear. The bike gets alloy wheels at both ends, a 120/70-17 unit up front and a 160/60-17 at the rear. For braking, there's a 310 mm disc up front with twin piston calliper and a 270 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle weighs in at 185 kg (kerb weight) and has a ground clearance of 169 mm and an accessible seat height of 780 mm. This means that the motorcycle should be fairly easy to manage in urban environments.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Features

In terms of equipment, the motorcycle gets the same 4-inch circular TFT screen on the top two variants, with integrated Google Maps and media controls. Then, there's full LED lighting along with a USB Type C charging port. The base variant gets a digi-analogue instrument console, seen on the 650 cc models from RE and the optional Tripper navigation pod.

Bookings of the motorcycle begin today onwards and deliveries will begin in August 2024. It will go up against established models like the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, Bajaj Dominar, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and even the KTM 390 Duke.