First Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Design Patent Revealed

Royal Enfield's first ever electric motorcycle could be launched in early 2026

Royal Enfield, the leader in 350-700 cc segment, is yet to go electric. But now, the patent image for the design of the company's first electric motorcycle is out. And no points for guessing, but it is a modern classic with a unique, bobber-style retro design. The patent image gives out quite a few details of the EV. To begin with, the frame goes up and over the 'fuel tank', which is likely to have some storage space. Secondly, the battery pack and the motor seem to be integrated, with the whole package being stressed member. The rear wheel is driven via a belt drive.

Thirdly, while the image shows a single seat, the addition of a saree guard means that there will be an optional pillion seat on the motorcycle. The most interesting detail is the fact that the image shows the use of a girder fork, which was used in motorcycles over 100 years ago. Of course, there will be a modern twist to it. The rear section is likely to get an Aluminium swingarm and neatly hidden is a monoshock as well.

The tyres on the motorcycle seem to be thin, in a bid to maximise rolling efficiency and agility. But again, all of this is just conjecture at this point. The actual product could be different from the patent image. Internally, the motorcycle is called the 'Electrik01' and we can see the motorcycle going into production in a year or a year and a half from now and introduced in the market in early 2026.