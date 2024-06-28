Sid Lal Teases Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Guy Martin Shares His Opinion

Royal Enfield is developing a new motorcycle around the Sherpa 450 engine. Well, it isn't the news anymore, unless you have lived under a rock for the last couple of years. It is called the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. The company will be taking the veils off the upcoming Guerrilla 450 on July 17. This is coming straight from Sid Lal, MD, Royal Enfield. Sid took it to Instagram and posted a teaser image of the motorcycle with the caption, "GRRRRRR Tune in. 17th July, Barcelona.

In a similar development, Guy Martin, Former Isle of Man TT Racer, has posted a reel on his Instagram profile, where he is riding the Guerrilla 450. Martin has posted the video with the caption, "Last time I was on a Royal Enfield was at Rider Mania in 2014, got the chance to try out their upcoming roadster and it was spot on." His post is the first opinion that has cropped up on the internet for the motorcycle so far. Going by his words, it is safe to assume that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be a fun motorcycle.

What Is Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

What Speed 400 is to Triumph, will be Guerrilla 450 to Royal Enfield. A 450cc single-cylinder motorcycle with road-biased treatment. It is based around the same platform and engine as the Himalayan 450. Thus, it is expected to be a fun offering in the segment.

What Will Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Look Like?

In the spy images and recent teasers from Sid Lal and Guy Martin, we can say that it will be a stripped-down version of the Himalayan 450 to a large extent. That said, it will use a new design for the fuel tank, front mudguard, side panels, and rear fender. As can be seen in the image, it has 17-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tyres.

Also Read - Aprilia RS 457 Waiting Period Revealed, Deliveries Commence In North India

Will Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Be Lighter?

In comparison to the Himalayan 450, it certainly will be a lighter motorcycle. At least, 10 kilograms of excess weight will be shaved off, courtesy of the smaller alloy wheels, right-side-up telescopic forks, and absence of additional braces and mounts. However, the exact figure will be revealed at the time of its official launch.

How Much Will Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Cost

The Guerrilla 450 is being developed as a rival to the new 400cc standard-themed motorcycles, like the Hero Maverick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, and Triumph Speed 400. Thus, it is expected to start from around Rs 2.40 lakh, ex-showroom.