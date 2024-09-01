2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is now available in five variants & seven colour options

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets a few updates for 2024 which include new colour schemes, added features and a slight increase in prices. Prices of the motorcycle now start at Rs. 2 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Changes on the motorcycle include a new LED headlight along with new position lights. In terms of added features, the motorcycle gets USB chargers, adjustable clutch and brake levers and a gear position indicator. The Tripper navigation pod is offered on the top variants too.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue) Rs. 199,500 Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze) Rs. 204,000 Signals (Commando Sand) Rs. 216,000 Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black) Rs. 225,000 Chrome (Emerald) Rs. 230,000

There are a total of seven new colour schemes across 5 new variants which are Heritage, Heritage Premium, Dark, Signals and Chrome. The Heritage Series comes in two colourways - Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. The Signals series in Commando Sand brings forth two sides of the spectrum together. Also, there's the Medallion Bronze colour under the Heritage Premium variant.

The Dark Series feature Gun Grey and Stealth Black paint schemes. Both are offered with a Tripper pod as standard fitment along with adjustable levers and LED indicators. The Emerald paint option gets a regal green colour with copper pinstripes, which harks back to the 1950s.

The motorcycle stays the same mechanically, with it getting the J-series 350 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a claimed efficiency of 41.55 kmpl. The motorcycle now gets dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. There are no changes to the cycle parts, with the bike getting telescopic fork up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The twin-cradle frame stays the same and there's disc brakes at both ends.

In terms of rivals, the Classic 350 will go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, Honda CB350 and the Jawa 350. Bookings and test rides of the motorcycle will begin from September 1, 2024.