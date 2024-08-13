2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: New Colours, More Features

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most celebrated names in the country. The motorcycle has been on sale for quite a long duration. The company enjoys a strong demand for it. So much so, that it remains the best-seller in its segment. Thus, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 goes through another set of updates to preserve its freshness and appeal. The company has not launched the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the country yet. The price announcement and booking commencement date are fixed as September 1. So, let's talk about the changes first.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design

In terms of the overall design, Royal Enfield has not changed much on the Classic 350. It still gets the familiar design that cannot be mistaken for anything else in this universe. Nonetheless, it now features an all-LED headlamp as a standard affair across the range. Also, consumers will get the option of 7 new paint schemes across five variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Colour Schemes

The Heritage Series comes in two colourways - Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. The Signals series in Commando Sand brings forth two sides of the spectrum together. Also, there's the Medallion Bronze colour under the Heritage Premium variant. The Dark Series feature Gun Grey and Stealth Black paint schemes. Both are offered with a Tripper pod as standard fitment along with adjustable levers and LED trafficators. The Emerald paint option puts to use a regal green colour with copper pinstripes, taking it back to the 1950s.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Features

In this regard, the 2024 Classic 350 is updated with type-C charging ports, along with the addition of LED headlamps, LED pilot lamps, a Tripper navigation pod, a gear-position indicator, and adjustable levers.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Specs

The Classic 350 was revamped a couple of years back with the all-new J-platform. Thus, no mechanical updates this time. It continues with the 350cc single-cylinder engine putting out 20.21 Hp of peak power and 27 Nm of max torque. It also gets a claimed mileage of 41.55 kmpl.