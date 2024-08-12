Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-Door Fully Revealed, Powertrain Details Leaked: Check PICS

Mahindra Thar enjoys a cult as strong as the Hulk from Marvel movies. The offroading SUV is praised for its capabilities but is criticised for its not-so-practical nature. The absence of rear doors and a proper rear bench has always concerned buyers who wanted to have the best of both worlds - a capable offroader and a practical family car. Well, Mahindra is now ready to launch the 5-door avatar of the SUV, which is christened the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The brand has now finally taken the wraps off the Roxx, and here's what it looks like. While it gets the added benefits of the rear doors and a proper rear bench, it gets a slew of other updates too.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design

With the new images, it is evident that Mahindra has changed things much further away from how the audience expected them to be. The rear quarter glass is triangular to accommodate a thicker B-pillar. While it looks quite appalling on the hard-top trim, it could give the Thar Roxx a seductive silhouette when it plans to go topless. Also, the Thar Roxx features a slanted roof, which is inviting not-so-pleasing opinions on the internet. The design for the alloy wheel is fresh, as opposed to the three-door model. In addition, the circular rear wheel arches of the outgoing model are now replaced with squarish wheel arches.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine & Gearbox

The Thar Roxx is just a couple of days away from its official launch. But it seems like Autocar India has their hands on some official Thar documents, which reveal the SUV's specifications. They report that the Mahindra Thar Roxx will get two engine choices - 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel. The petrol will be offered in two guises - 160 Hp and 170 Hp. The oil burner too, will be sold in two states of tunes - 132 Hp and 171hp. Also, there will be two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Offroad Gear

The 5-door iteration of the Thar will come equipped with a more advanced suspension setup than the outgoing 3-door model. It will utilise Scorpio-N-derived FSD shock absorbers with a penta-link suspension setup on the rear. Also, it will feature an electronic brake-locing differential on the front and a mechanically locking rear differential. Moreover, there will be a low-ratio transfer case with a lever, just like the Thar 3-door.

The list will include an offroad crawl control and an intelli turn assist feature. As for the numbers, the breakover angle now stands at 23.6 degrees, the approach angle at 41.3 degrees, and 36.1 degrees of departure angle. Also, it will have a water-wading depth of 650 mm.