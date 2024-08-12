2024 Citroen Basalt First Drive Review: The French Assault

Until now, mainstream car buyers had the option of choosing between a hatchback, sedan, or, if feeling adventurous, an SUV. Now, there's a new category: the coupe SUV, with the Citroen Basalt as the first entrant. It is competitively priced, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is closer to the price of mainstream hatchbacks. But what exactly do you get at this price? Is it worth it? Read on to find out.

Design and Dimensions

For perspective, the Basalt measures 4,352 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width, and 1,593 mm in height. It's slightly longer than the C3 Aircross, though its wheelbase is about 20 mm shorter at 2,651 mm. The ground clearance is also reduced by a similar margin, standing at 180 mm.

At the front, the Basalt resembles the C3 Aircross, but a closer look reveals minor changes in the grille and bumper design. It features LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamps. The side profile is where things get interesting, as the roof slopes down towards the rear. It has squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a stylish kink on the C-pillar. However, the flap-type door handles appear somewhat cheap. The rear end includes 3D LED tail lights that extend to the side profile, a large twin chevron logo on the tailgate, and a small lip spoiler.

The boot space is rated at 470 liters, which is deep enough for a family of four's weekend luggage. However, it lacks a 60:40 split-folding function.

Interior and Features

Entering the Basalt's cabin is easy, thanks to the wide opening, making it ideal for elderly family members. The dashboard layout is similar to the C3 Aircross but looks slightly more premium due to the addition of a new automatic climate control panel. The front seats are comfortable, with height adjustment available in the top variant. It's easy to find a suitable driving position, though some drivers might find the steering wheel a bit too far away, as it only adjusts for height and not reach.

The rear seats feature a unique adjustable thigh support at both ends of the seat squab, along with headrests that provide lateral support. However, the car lacks weight sensors in the rear seat and a headrest for the central passenger.

The Basalt comes equipped with a 10.2-inch floating touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch digital driver display, a wireless charger, and a rear parking camera. However, it misses out on features like push-button start/stop, ventilated and powered seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and sun blinds.

Safety Features

The Basalt is equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX, ESP, three-point seat belts, a tire pressure monitor, and seat belt reminders. Citroen has also confirmed structural modifications to this model and others to enhance crash safety performance. However, it hasn't been crash-tested yet.

Engine and Specifications

The Basalt offers the option of a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 82 hp and 115 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The claimed efficiency is 18 kmpl. However, we only tested the 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, which produces 110 hp and 190 Nm of torque with the manual transmission and 205 Nm with the 6-speed automatic. The claimed fuel economy for these engines is 19.5 kmpl and 18.7 kmpl, respectively.

The turbo petrol engine is slightly rough at idle but smooths out once you start driving. However, it becomes noisy when pushed hard. While the performance is adequate for city commuting, the gearbox feels a bit slow to respond on highways, requiring you to plan overtakes in advance, especially on single-lane roads. That said, it's quite capable of cruising at speeds above 100 kmph on long journeys.

Ride and Handling

The ride and handling are where the Basalt shines. The suspension is well-tuned to absorb the sharp edges of uneven road surfaces. Wind and tire noise are also well-contained within the cabin. Although the Basalt's raised height means it's not a corner carver, it handles well, with decent steering response, giving you confidence while driving on winding roads. However, there is some body roll, as it is still a crossover rather than a sedan.

Verdict

The Basalt has its shortcomings, such as the lack of features and some minor quality issues. However, the turbo petrol engine is a decent performer, and combined with the good ride quality, driving experience, spacious cabin, and large boot, it offers a practical package. The new coupe SUV design also helps it stand out, making it an appealing family car. With an introductory starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh for the non-turbo base variant and an expected price of Rs 13.5 lakh for the top turbo automatic variant, we believe it's an option worth considering.