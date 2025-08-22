Citroen Basalt X Range To Launch With More Features, Pre-Bookings Open Today

Citroen India has officially started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming Basalt X range, which is developed under the 'Citroen 2.0 Strategy - Shift Into the New'. The French marque is trying to reinvent its complete portfolio to add a fresh air to its models. With this initiative, Citroen cars will boast of more intelligent features aimed at the Indian market demands. Interested buyers can make their pre-orders for the Citroen Basalt X either by visiting a dealership or through the website.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: "The upcoming launch of the Basalt range marks an exciting chapter in our Citroen 2.0 strategy. With new intelligence feature upgrades, Basalt is crafted to deliver a more intuitive, comfortable, and confident driving experience. We're thrilled to open pre-bookings and invite customers to experience the next evolution of Citroen in India."

This comes right after the introduction of the Citroen C3X in the Indian market. The C3X was introduced with some extra features onboard, 15 in total, namely Proxi-Sense PEPS and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter (segment-first), HALO 360-degree camera system with 7 viewing modes, auto dimming IRVM, Full LED setup: LED Vision projector headlamps, LED Projector front fog lamps & LED DRLs. However, the pictures speak for different things here.

The Citroen Basalt X looks more like an extension of the Dark Edition. It gets a sinister black paint scheme, inside out with some subtle bronze inserts.

Talking of the recently launched, the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition was introduced in the Indian market. It gets a starting price of Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the most expensive variant has a price tag of Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

It came equipped with some subtle design highlights, along with an all-black paint scheme. Move, the interior was finished in a shade of black with some red highlights. The big add-on was the leatherette finish for the dashboard. However, Citroen sold it with just one powertrain - a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged engine. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is engineered to deliver 108 hp, with torque figures of 190 Nm for the manual and 205 Nm for the automatic.