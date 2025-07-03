MS Dhoni Snapped Cruising In Citroen Basalt Dark Edition

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings, is enjoying his near exit from the career. Captain Cool is famous for a bunch of reasons, including leading the 2007, 2011, and 2013 World Cups, and he is recognised as the face of multiple brands, and is also known for his exquisite collection of cool cars and motorcycles. Recently, he was spotted around his residence, enjoying a drive in his Citroen Basalt Dark Edition.

However, it's not a reason for surprise as Dhoni is the brand ambassador of the French carmaker in India. The one particular Citroen Basalt that Dhoni was spotted with is a Dark Edition model, with a blacked-out theme on the exterior and inside. It must be noted that Dhoni is also the first person to take delivery of the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition from the first batch.

The Basalt Dark Edition has some distinct black theme elements, like- lower IP changed from Lama to Carbon Black and front grill embellisher. It also consists of black elements, as in the C3 and the Aircross, like a dark chrome grille with signature double Chevron emblem, rear badging, high gloss black gear lever bezel, leatherette front/rear seats, and door armrests with Lava Red detailing.

The Citroen Basalt will be offered with two powertrain choices - 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. Both these units are tried and tested engines in the C3 and C3 Aircross.

MS Dhoni's Car, Motorcycle Collection

MS Dhoni is a geek for cars and motorcycles, and in past interviews, he has also confirmed that he has more than 100 vintage bikes in his garage. The list of his car collection is long, including- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan 4W73, Hummer H2, Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and more.

Among his bike collections, he has- Kawasaki Ninja H2, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Yamaha Thundercat, and more.