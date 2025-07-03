Mahindra Vision S Concept Teased, Something Exciting In Pot For August 15

Mahindra is gearing up to bring out a bunch of offerings on August 15. The brand released a teaser for a concept vehicle dubbed the Vision .T. While the details remain undisclosed, Mahindra has left the audience guessing about what this new concept vehicle could entail. Now, the brand has also teased the Vision.S concept that is slated to debut on 'Freedom_Nu'.

Also Read: Modified Toyota Hilux With Land Cruiser 300 Body Kit Is Dividing Internet: Video

As per previous reports, Mahindra & Mahindra might be revealing the Thar electric under its Vision.T concept, while the Vision.S concept gets a boxy outlook and appears to be the Scorpio electric. Since not much has been specified yet, the Vision.S might also be the Scorpio N pickup, first showcased in South Africa in 2023. The top-down view of the concept showcased in the video also hints at the new-gen Bolero Neo.

Also Read: Volkswagen Announces Annual Autofest Exchange Carnival In July 2025

Both teasers feature Mahindra's ICE and electric origin vehicles, indicating potential EV and hybrid showcases during the Freedom_Nu event on August 15 in Mumbai, where the brand is expected to highlight its upcoming innovations and evolving product strategy.

Also Read: Rumour Breakdown: Is Tata Motors Really Developing Mini Defender?

Recently, we reported a bunch of different Mahindra cars being spotted on the test. The list includes- the XUV700 facelift, Thar facelift, new-gen Bolero, XUV 3Xo electric, and more. These vehicles might grab the spotlight at the Mahindra Freedom_Nu event slotted for 15th August in Mumbai.