Rumour Breakdown: Is Tata Motors Really Developing Mini Defender?

Tata Motors is the present owner of the British auto marque - Jaguar Land Rover. The duo has shared a platform in the past for the development of the Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs. A foreign publication has quoted that the JLR owner, Tata Motors, is developing a mini Defender. Well, it is not completely true. The company is developing the new-gen avatar of the Tata Sierra SUV, which the media outlet is referring to as the baby Land Rover Defender. The Tata Sierra was revealed in its production-spec avatar at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

In the new-gen rendition, the Sierra does take some inspiration from the Land Rover Defender. In fact, the silhouette is quite similar to the luxury off-roader. It misses out on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the front, it gets a large piano-black grille and slender LED DRLs. The bumper is finished with a silver scuff plate, adding to the element.

The 2025 Tata Sierra also uses flush handles to accentuate the overall appeal, and the rear windscreen, quarter glass, and windows are designed to mimic a single-glass piece. The upright stance also makes it look menacing, if anything. Furthermore, the clamshell hatch for the tailgate is a thing to be admired.

On the inside, the Sierra is expected to get a utilitarian-style dashboard, quite like the Defender. Also, it is expected to come with an LCD infotainment unit that uses a Land Rover-style skin for the digital dials.

Also Read - New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Unveil Likely On Aug 15: 5 Exciting Things About It

There will be both EV and ICE powertrains available on the so-called Baby Defender. The Sierra will come with Tata Motors' all-new 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. Furthermore, the SUV is expected to get an AWD layout with both ICE and EV powertrains. The launch is expected to happen around Diwali this year.