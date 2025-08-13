Tata Altroz, Harrier.ev And More Get Onam Discount Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched its exclusive Onam offers campaign for the state of Kerala. Valid from 25th July to 30th September 2025, the Company is offering special benefits up to Rs 2,00,000 on Passenger and Electric vehicles with priority deliveries as a part of Onam bookings. Customers can now avail Balloon Schemes - enabling low initial EMIs for easier upgrades, Step-Up Schemes that provide progressive EMIs tuned to income raises for ease of payment, and Low EMI Scheme offering just Rs 100 per lakh EMI for the first 3 months. Moreover, EV customers can also avail 6-month financing for accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and servicing, making EV ownership even more accessible.

Tata Motors: Onam Discount

ICE Model Total Discount Up to EV Model Total Discount Up to Tiago Rs 60,000 Tiago.ev Rs 1,00,000 Tigor Rs 60,000 Punch.ev Rs 85,000 Altroz Rs 1,00,000 Nexon.ev Rs 1,00,000 Punch Rs 65,000 Curvv.ev Rs 2,00,000 Nexon Rs 60,000 Harrier.ev Rs 1,00,000 Curvv Rs 40,000 Harrier Rs 75,000 Safari Rs 75,000

Enhancing the festive fervor in Kerala, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Kerala has always been a vital market for Tata Motors and holds special significance for the Tata Group. Onam is the most important festival for our customers here, and we are committed to making this celebration even more meaningful. This year's festive campaign is designed to enhance the overall buying experience with attractive cash offers, easy financing options, and priority deliveries-ensuring a delightful journey for our customers.

The brand claims that in line with the commitment to seamless ownership, Tata Motors has expanded its service network across Kerala, now boasting 622 passenger vehicle bays in 83 workshops, a dedicated EV battery repair centre, training facilities, and 5 Tata.ev stores. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our heartfelt campaign, will bring added joy to the season and strengthen our emotional bond with our customers