Tata Harrier.ev Becomes First Electric Car To Ace Desert Quest Rally

Tata recently launched the Harrier.ev in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric SUV impressed the Indian car enthusiasts with its all-wheel drive prowess. Earlier, the brand released a video showcasing the off-road capabilities of the electric SUV. The video features Dr Mohammed Fahed, a professional off-roader, climbing the Elephant Rock in Kerala. While the locals suggest that climbing the Elephant Rock poses a deadly challenge, the Harrier EV did outshine the terrain.

Now, the Tata Harrier.ev has unlocked a new achievement in motorsports by becoming the first ever electric car to ace at the iconic car rally- Desert Quest. This record milestone also credited the Tata SUV a bunch of other titles, as the achievement bagged a place in the Asia Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, and the India Book of Records.

For the first time in India and Asia, an electric car not only participated in the iconic car rally- Desert Quest; but also won it!



Harrier.ev just doing Harrier.ev things!



Behind the wheel: Ritesh Mamodiya and Karan Kohli.#HarrierEV #DeleteImpossible #TATAev… pic.twitter.com/Z2jRmvgIyM — TATA.ev (@Tataev) August 5, 2025

Talking about the details, the Desert Quest is a car rally championship hosted in Rajasthan and lasts over three days. While other formats focus on the podium finishers, the Desert Quest rally is about finishing while maintaining an average speed and pace across the sandy and brutal terrains.

Also, it must be noted that it was the top spec Tata Harrier.ev that participated in the race and was driven by Ritesh Mamodiya and Karan Kohli.

Talking about the specs, the Tata Harrier.ev comes with two battery options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. In the dual-motor setup, the front motor makes 155.8 hp, and the rear unit makes 234.7 hp. The combined setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.