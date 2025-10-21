Tata Motors Sells Over 1 Lakh Vehicles During Festive Season Rush

Tata Motors has announced its retail sales numbers registered during the festive season. Based on the brand's announcement, they have registered sales of more than 1 lakh passenger vehicles during the 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, indicating a 33 percent growth compared to the same festive window last year. The company said the strong performance was led by its SUV range and electric vehicle portfolio.

The Nexon remained a key contributor, recording over 38,000 units in retail sales, a year-on-year increase of 73 per cent. The model also retained its position as India's highest-selling car in September 2025. The Tata Punch followed with 32,000 units sold, reflecting a 29 per cent growth from the previous year's festive period.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue N Line Snapped Testing Undisguised: Pics

Tata Motors' electric vehicle portfolio also maintained momentum with more than 10,000 units retailed, registering a 37 per cent year-on-year growth. The company said that its wider range of models across the car and SUV segments supported this performance, enabling consistent demand during the festive season.

Addressing the update Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33% growth compared to the same period last year. Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum - with the Nexon (India's No. 1 selling car in September 2025) registering over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73% growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29% year-on-year."

He added, "Our EV portfolio too has shown strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37% growth. Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance, and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window. Furthermore, we believe this performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal year, especially as we gear up for exciting new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm."