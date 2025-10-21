New Hyundai Venue N Line Snapped Testing Undisguised: Pics

Hyundai is gearing up to diversify its product portfolio for the global market, with an updated version of the Hyundai Venue N Line. The sporty version of the Venue SUV has now been spotted testing in an undisguised form, giving a clear highlight of its exterior design and elements.

Starting with the front, the new Hyundai Venue N Line was seen carrying the Alcazar-inspired rectangular grille, while the LED headlight seems to be carried over from the current version on sale. A glass panel running between the LED DRLs draws a distinguishing highlight. The rugged-looking light set up and the grille are complemented by a refreshed bumper on the lower part of the sportier Venue.

The sides feature fresh Gloss Black accents paired with striking Red highlights. The wheels sport a new design, and the hub caps now carry the N logo in place of Hyundai's emblem. Additionally, the body claddings are finished in the same shade as the vehicle, rather than the usual Black.

The rear portion of the new Hyundai Venue N Line seems to carry over the design from its present iteration on sale. However, the sportier roof rail and refreshed bumper with black and silver inserts add up to the rugged proportion.

The new Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be mechanically unchanged, carrying forward the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 118 hp and 172 Nm, respectively.