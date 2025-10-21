Advertisement

New Hyundai Venue N Line Snapped Testing Undisguised: Pics

The new Hyundai Venue N Line has been snapped testing overseas. Here are the design changes you can expect from the new version of the sporty SUV.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
New Hyundai Venue N Line Snapped Testing Undisguised: Pics
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai is gearing up to diversify its product portfolio for the global market, with an updated version of the Hyundai Venue N Line. The sporty version of the Venue SUV has now been spotted testing in an undisguised form, giving a clear highlight of its exterior design and elements. 

Starting with the front, the new Hyundai Venue N Line was seen carrying the Alcazar-inspired rectangular grille, while the LED headlight seems to be carried over from the current version on sale. A glass panel running between the LED DRLs draws a distinguishing highlight. The rugged-looking light set up and the grille are complemented by a refreshed bumper on the lower part of the sportier Venue. 

New Hyundai Venue N Line

New Hyundai Venue N Line

The sides feature fresh Gloss Black accents paired with striking Red highlights. The wheels sport a new design, and the hub caps now carry the N logo in place of Hyundai's emblem. Additionally, the body claddings are finished in the same shade as the vehicle, rather than the usual Black.

New Hyundai Venue N Line- Spy Shots

New Hyundai Venue N Line- Spy Shots

Photo Credit- Healer TV

The rear portion of the new Hyundai Venue N Line seems to carry over the design from its present iteration on sale. However, the sportier roof rail and refreshed bumper with black and silver inserts add up to the rugged proportion.

Also Read: India-Bound New Audi Q3 Bags 5-Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP

The new Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be mechanically unchanged, carrying forward the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 118 hp and 172 Nm, respectively.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyundai, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Venue N Line
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com