2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Vs Old Verna: Differences And Similarities Explained

Hyundai has launched the 2026 Verna facelift in India, priced from Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The update arrives with six variants, subtle exterior tweaks, added convenience features, and enhanced safety equipment. Hyundai has introduced thoughtful changes aimed at improving comfort and ownership appeal. Here's a detailed look at the design, interior, features, and pricing updates of the new Hyundai Verna and the old Verna model.

Hyundai Verna Facelift vs Old Verna: Exterior

The facelift brings modest styling revisions rather than a complete overhaul. At the front, the Verna now sports a dark chrome grille paired with redesigned LED projector headlamps housed in a cleaner glass unit. The bumper has been reshaped with sharper detailing, giving the fascia a wider stance. The connected LED DRL strip remains unchanged, while the Hyundai logo continues to sit on the bonnet.

On the sides, Hyundai has introduced a fresh design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, changes are minimal, with a revised bumper featuring silver trim and diffuser elements. The connected LED taillamps with pixel-styled detailing remain the same, though buyers now get two new exterior shades-Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

Hyundai Verna Facelift vs Old Verna: Interior

Inside, the Verna retains its dual-tone black-and-white cabin theme. The dashboard layout is unchanged, with twin 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation. However, the digital cluster now features updated graphics. A new three-spoke steering wheel with Hyundai's Morse Code 'H' logo adds freshness, borrowing design cues from the Venue and Ioniq 5.

Comfort has been enhanced with an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 4-way powered passenger seat, and rear sunshades. Ventilated front seats remain, while rear occupants benefit from a centre armrest.

Hyundai Verna Facelift vs Old Verna: Features & Safety

The facelift introduces segment-first safety equipment, with ADAS level 2 features, including seven airbags (up from six) and a 360-degree camera on higher trims. Convenience additions include a memory function for the driver's seat and a boss mode for the front passenger seat, allowing rear occupants to adjust seating.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Verna Launched, VW Virtus Rival Gets Just Enough Updates

Hyundai Verna Facelift vs Old Verna: Price & Variants

The 2026 Verna facelift is priced between Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.25 lakh. The base variant is Rs 18,000 costlier, while the top trim sees a hike of around Rs 1.1 lakh. Hyundai has also revised variant names to HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8, and HX10, aligning with the Venue. The Verna continues to rival the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Honda City.

Hyundai Verna Facelift vs Old Verna: Powertrain

Mechanically, the Verna remains unchanged. It continues with a 115 hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 160 hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The NA petrol also offers a CVT option, while the turbo-petrol can be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.