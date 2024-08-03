Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing

Expect the Himalayan 450 to be launched next year.

It is a new day and a new spy shot of a test mule from Royal Enfield. This time, we get a glimpse of the 650 cc adventure tourer, based on the same platform as the Interceptor 650. Likely to be called Himalayan 650, there are quite a few observations that we can make basis the spyshot. The test mule is camouflaged but the 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin motor can be seen clear as day, with a two-in-one upswept exhaust.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 650 Launched In India

Expect the power and torque output to be similar to that of the current 650 cc bikes for RE. The characteristics may be altered a bit. The bike is likely to get a six-speed gearbox with different ratios and a slip and assist clutch as well. What we can also see are twin discs up front, which will be a first on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. Then there's USD fork up front with a knob for tweaking the suspension setting. Whether RE offers adjustable suspension on the final product is yet to be seen.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Design Patent Leaked

Talking about features, the TFT dash can be seen clearly on the test motorcycle and expect it to get similar functions as on the Himalayan 450. Switchable ABS is a near certainty and there could be riding modes on offer too. Expect the motorcycle to get Bluetooth connectivity and Google Maps casting as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches New Riding Jacket With Titanium Sliders

The silhouette of the motorcycle resembles that of the Himalayan 450, with a similar fuel tank design, stepped seat and rear section. The seating position is upright and the handlebar is wide. Coming to the cycle parts, the front wheel is spoked and looks to be a 19-inch unit rather than a 21-inch unit. That may be because the 650 cc platform is heavy and the Himalayan 650 ADV could be above 200 kg. Will RE position it as a road-biased tourer or an off-road machine, there's still time for that. The company could showcase a concept at 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse.

Right now the only 650 cc ADV in the market is the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and it is priced at Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect RE to price the 650 cc ADV at around Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 4.2 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Image source