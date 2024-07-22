Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Bear Design Patent Leaked; Launch Later This Year

It is no secret that the Royal Enfield is working on a road-biased scrambler, based on the current Interceptor 650. We have seen test mules of the motorcycle quite a few times and now, the design patent of the Interceptor Bear 650 has been leaked on the internet. Now, it will have the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which is oil/air-cooled and is likely to have the same power and torque output which is 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and instead of the twin exhausts on the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 will have a two-in-one exhaust. Expect RE to tweak the ratios of the gearbox to offer more shove at the bottom end and mid-range.

In terms of distinguishing features, the design patent image reveals that the Bear 650 will have a different seat and grab-rails along with a number badge on the side, which is a trademark scrambler design element. Then, there is the wide handlebar and what we suspect, increased suspension travel, which will distinguish it as a scrambler, from the roadster that the Interceptor 650 is. Expect the motorcycle to get dual-sport tyres upon launch.

The image also shows that the motorcycle gets a circular instrument console, which may or may not be a TFT, depending on the variant. Royal Enfield is likely to position it above the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, which means an asking price of about Rs. 3.4 to 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom). We believe that the motorcycle will be revealed during the festive season and the prices are likely to be announced at 2024 Royal Enfield Motoverse, to be held in Goa in November.