Delhi Man Performs Motorcycle Stunts To Take 'Revenge' On Police, Arrested

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly performing stunts with his motorcylce in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Monday.

Krishna Gautam, a resident of Mayapuri here, has been booked under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. His KTM motorcycle has been seized, an officer said.

According to the officer, a video reel of stunts performed on a motorcycle was noticed on social media on April 4.

"In the video, Gautam is seen taking out his bike, which was parked at the Subhash Nagar police post, driving in a reckless manner and performing dangerous stunts, risking the lives of his and others, on the Najafgarh road," a police officer said.

The officer said Gautam's motorcycle was earlier seized under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act and kept at the Subhash Nagar police post.

When Gautam came to the police post to take his motorcycle back after paying a fine, he asked his friend to shoot the video of him performing stunts.

"During interrogation, Gautam told police that he wanted to take revenge on police as his motorcycle was seized by them. He made a reel and posted it on social media with the message 'stunt karna koi crime nahi' (performing stunts is not a crime)," another officer said.

