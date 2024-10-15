Royal Enfield Classic Electric Motorcycle To Debut In November 2024

Royal Enfield's first ever electric motorcycle will make its debut on November 4, 2024

Royal Enfield is all set to take the wraps off its first ever electric motorcycle on November 4, 2024, just a day before EICMA 2024 begins. And of course, the motorcycle will be on display at EICMA as well. It was in July 2024, that we reported the design patents of RE's first electric motorcycle getting leaked. Our educated guess is that this is likely to be a concept electric motorcycle and will form the basis of the production motorcycle when it is launched.

From the looks of the design patent, the motorcycle is a modern classic with a unique, bobber-style retro design. The patent image gives out quite a few details of the EV. To begin with, the frame goes up and over the 'fuel tank', which is likely to have some storage space. Secondly, the battery pack and the motor seem to be integrated, with the whole package being stressed member. The rear wheel is driven via a belt drive. While the image shows a single seat, the addition of a saree guard means that there will be an optional pillion seat on the motorcycle. The most interesting detail is the fact that the image shows the use of a girder fork, which was used in motorcycles over 100 years ago.

The rear section is likely to get an Aluminium swingarm and neatly hidden is a monoshock as well. The tyres on the motorcycle seem to be thin, in a bid to maximise rolling efficiency and agility. But again, all of this is just conjecture at this point. The actual product could be different from the patent image. Internally, the motorcycle is called the 'Electrik01' and we can see the motorcycle going into production in a year or a year and a half from now and introduced in the market in early 2026.