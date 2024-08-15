BSA Goldstar 650 Launched In India At Rs 2.99 Lakh, Will Rival RE 650 Twins

Classic Legends decided to celebrate India's 78th Independence Day in a unique way by bringing one of the most glorified nameplates in the country - BSA. The Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), once the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer enjoys a strong following, making it one of the greatly anticipated entries in the country. BSA makes its India entry with the iconic Gold Star 650 motorcycle. The BSA Gold Star 650, which made an iconic comeback in the UK in 2021, has since found success in Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Now, it's set to take on the likes of the Royal Enfield's 650 twin range. The BSA Goldstar 650 goes on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

BSA Goldstar 650: Key Details

The Goldstar 650 puts to use, what is quintessentially the biggest single-cylinder engine on a motorcycle in the country today. The 652cc single-cylinder develops a peak power output of 45.6 Hp and 55 Nm of max torque. It gets Brembo brakes with dual channel ABS, aluminium Excel rims, and Pirelli tyres. The understated British styling is complemented by modern features and digital-analogue instrumentation. There's even a 12V socket and a USB charger on board.

BSA Goldstar 650: Colour-wise Pricing

There are a total of six colour options for the BSA Goldstar.