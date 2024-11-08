Sharad Agarwal Joins Classic Legends As Chief Business Officer

Sharad Agarwal has joined Classic Legends Private Limited as the chief business officer (CBO). With a proven track record of scaling businesses, Sharad Agarwal brings strategic experience that will play a critical role in driving the company's ambitious business goals. In his new role as CBO, he will report to Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends and oversee sales, network expansion, and service, bringing a unified focus to the entire commercial framework at the firm that has brands like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA.

Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends, said, "We have had an exciting year, and we are just about getting started. Sharad's leadership and experience will be instrumental in achieving our future goals. We are challengers, constantly innovating and disrupting. This is why we believe he will be a great fit and an asset to the company."

Sharad Agarwal has spent over a decade at the VW Group, with his last stint being the brand director of Lamborghini India for over eight years and led the Italian brand to sell 100 cars in India for the first time. Prior to that, he was the head of sales for Audi India and during his tenure, Audi India became the leading luxury car manufacturer. He started his career in the Indian automotive industry with TVS Motor Company, followed by a stint at Mahindra First Choice as the business head (North and East).

By means of a strong capacity to identify market gaps and craft simple, innovative solutions, Sharad Agarwal consistently delivered great results in his previous roles. Sharad has profound knowledge and expertise in scaling brands and making impactful industry contributions.