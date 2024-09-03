2024 Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh, Takes On RE Classic 350

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is a celebrated name in the Indian market for its Neo-Classic motorcycle line-up segment in the Indian market. The company has now launched the all-new 350 Jawa 42 FJ, the latest member of the Jawa 42 Life series. Building on the success of the 42 and 42 Bobber, the 350 Jawa 42 FJ marks an exciting new chapter for the "42 Life" theme with a new design and the company's newest iteration of its 350cc engine. The FJ suffix in the name of the motorcycle is inspired by Frantisek Janecek, the visionary founder of Jawa.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering," says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "We've taken our time with this bike, pushing the boundaries of the 'price-performance' matrix and achieved a great blend of edgy performance, gorgeous form, and precision engineering. As pioneers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ is a testament to our challenger spirit and disruptive approach."

2024 Jawa 42 FJ Prices & Deliveries

The Jawa 42 FJ is available in a range of premium colours, with prices starting from Rs. 1,99,142. The deliveries will begin from October 2, 2024.

Color Price Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2,20,142 Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2,20,142 Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2,15,142 Mystique Copper Rs 2,15,142 Aurora Green Matte Rs 2,10,142 Aurora Green Matte Spoke Rs 1,99,142

2024 Jawa 42 FJ Design:

The 350 Jawa 42 FJ look distinctive with the anodised, brushed aluminium fuel tank cladding - a segment first. This finish enhances the bike's appeal and allows for personalisation through various colour options and Jawa branding choices.

Complementing the tank cladding are the aluminium headlamp holder and grab handles, along with aluminium footpegs. An off-set fuel cap adds a unique touch to the tank design. The wide, flat seat with premium stitching ensures rider comfort while maintaining style. The upswept exhaust also adds some modernness to the design.

2024 Jawa 42 FJ Features:

The motorcycle gets an all-LED lighting package with a fully digital instrument cluster and USB charging port to round off the rider-focused elements, blending traditional aesthetics with current technology.

2024 Jawa 42 FJ Specs:

The Jawa 42 FJ is powered by an updated 350 Alpha2 engine. This motor delivers an impressive 29.2 HP and 29.6 Nm, and it is paired to a six-speed gearbox with an assist & slip function for the clutch. The 42 FJ is designed to offer robust performance, making it a formidable force in the neo-classic segment.

The 42 FJ is engineered on a double cradle frame with a 1,440 mm wheelbase. The rear subframe is different from other Jawa motorcycles. It further gets 178 mm ground clearance, while the suspension travel stands at 135 mm travel up front and 100 mm at the rear. The braking setup comprises dual-channel ABS.