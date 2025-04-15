Jawa 42 FJ Getting An Update Soon, Seen On Test With A Major Change

Jawa has been trying hard to grab a strong bite in the neo-retro motorcycle segment in India. However, now Jawa is planning to roll out the 2025 Jawa 42 FJ soon. The test mule spotted recently confirms this speculation. The 2025 Jawa 42 FJ retains much of the elements from the previous model, however, there are a few changes that you can expect.

2025 Jawa 42 FJ: Changes Expected

The Jawa 42 FJ test mule that was snapped testing retains much of the exterior design and details. However, it does not get a dual exhaust, which is available in the current models on sale. The test mule was seen with a single exhaust setup.

The single exhaust is sure to reduce the weight of the motorcycle by a few kilos and an improved power-to-weight ratio.



The Jawa 42 FJ test mule was seen with a single exhaust setup

Photo Credit: ThrustZone.com

2025 Jawa 42 FJ, Engine And Powertrain

The new iteration of the Jawa 42 FJ is likely to retain its engine and powertrain from the current model. It has a 334 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It gives out a peak power and torque output of 28.7 bhp and 29.62 Nm, respectively.

2025 Jawa 42 FJ, Prices And Rivals

It is quite soon to estimate the prices of the new Jawa 42 FJ, as there has been no details about the features update. However, we know that the current model of the Jawa 42 FJ is available at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 42 FJ competes with the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440, Honda CB350RS, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and more.