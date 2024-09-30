Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Partner With Flipkart To Sell Its Motorcycles

Customers will also get a variety of cash benefits if they purchase Jawa Yezdi motorcycles from Flipkart

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles (JYM) has announced a partnership with Flipkart, the e-commerce giant. So yes, now you can buy a Jawa or a Yezdi motorcycle online, from Flipkart's website and app. This is the first time a premium motorcycle manufacturer has partnered with Flipkart to sell its models online. For Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, this collaboration seems to be a strategic move to gain an early advantage in Flipkart's growing bike category. The partnership is expected to increase visibility, especially during Flipkart's major sales events like Big Billion Days. Currently, Flipkart has a user base of over 500 million users and that increases the reach of JYM exponentially across India.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, commented on the partnership: "Our collaboration with Flipkart marks a significant milestone in the premium motorcycle segment. By bringing Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles to Flipkart's platform, we're enhancing the discovery and purchase experience for enthusiasts across India. This partnership allows customers to explore our entire range, compare models, and understand the unique heritage and performance of our bikes, all from the comfort of their homes. We're not just selling motorcycles online; we're offering a gateway to the Jawa and Yezdi lifestyle."

Motorcycle enthusiasts will also have a variety of benefits should they choose to purchase Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles from Flipkart such as no-cost EMI, buy now pay later and cash benefits of up to Rs. 22,500 like cashback on credit card transactions, exchange bonus, labour-free service, free road-side assistance and accessories. After booking a motorcycle online, customers visit their assigned dealership to complete essential tasks such as RTO registration, insurance, and taxes, ensuring a smooth buying experience.