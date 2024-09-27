Festive Season Offers Announced For Jawa & Yezdi Motorcycles

Jawa Yezdi is providing a variety of discounts and offers on its motorcycles for the festive season

With the festive season looming, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced a slew of offers on its motorcycles. If you book your Jawa/Yezdi motorcycle from Flipkart, the e-commerce giant, then you stand to save up to Rs. 22,500 along with discounts offered by various banks. For example, HDFC credit card holders can get a discount of Rs. 8,500 and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 over and above the straight up discount that ranges from Rs. 12,500 to Rs. 22,500.

The company is also rolling out regional offers on Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. For South, Central and West regions of the country, customers can get benefits of up to Rs. 19,000 which include exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, four years of labour-free periodic service and warranty of four years or 50,000 km.

For Eastern India, the company is offering benefits worth Rs. 14,000. Along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, customers can get free road side assistance worth Rs. 1,500 and accessories worth Rs. 2,500. Customers in Northern India will only get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. There will be easy finance offers too, with down payment starting at Rs. 2,999 and rate of interest starting at 5.99 per cent. EMIs start at Rs. 1,888 per lakh.

Lastly, people who want to purchase the new Yezdi Adventure, will get the trail pack accessories package worth Rs. 16,000 at no extra cost.