2024 Jawa Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh With Significant Upgrades

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the updated 2024 Yezdi Adventure at a starting price of Rs 2,09,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for the motorcycle were opened prior to the launch, and it will retail in 4 colour variants, which are a part of the update. Interestingly, these prices are lower than that of the outgoing model.

Speaking about the motorcycle, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "The Yezdi Adventure has always embodied perfect balance, born to conquer any terrain. Now, we're redefining that balance. We've put in our new Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, retained the six-speed gearbox, while adding crucial features like switchable ABS modes. But here's where we truly disrupt: we've created the perfect trinity of bold design, advanced features, and an unbeatable performance. We have now added another layer of disruption with the price. So now, this isn't just an upgrade - it's a category revolution. I'm certain the new Yezdi Adventure will dominate as the ultimate choice for serious adventure riders. It's not just a motorcycle; it's the new benchmark in its class."

Engine & Specs

Powering the Jawa Yezdi Adventure is a new Alpha2 334cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers a peak power output of 29.6 Hp and 29.9 Nm of max torque. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed transmission unit. The Adventure gets a 220 mm ground clearance, along with a new sump guard.

Design & Colours

The motorcycle now comes with new decal panels and colour options - Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White. Besides, new jerry can mounts integrate into the main cage, allowing for better balance and manoeuvrability, especially in challenging off-road conditions.

Longer Feature List

The new Yezdi Adventure is beefed up with new features. The list includes an onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation. They facilitate a seamless integration with smartphones, allowing riders to stay connected and navigate effortlessly during their journeys.