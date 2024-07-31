Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle's Availability Extends To 77 Towns

The newly-launched Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG is the world's first motorcycle that can run on compressed natural gas. It is receiving an overwhelming response with over 30,000 inquiries within the first week of launch. However, the company initially decided to launch it in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Now the brand has extended its availability to 77 towns across the country. The brand says that as we celebrate the 77th Independence Day, the motorcycle will be on sale in a total of 77 towns in India.

Watch: Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle First Look

Speaking about the wider launch of Freedom 125, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, "The launch of Freedom 125, the world's first CNG motorcycle, has ignited an unprecedented interest across India. We're humbled by this overwhelming response and are committed to making Freedom 125 accessible to as many Indians as possible. To celebrate our nation's 77th Independence Day, we're expanding availability to 77 towns. Bajaj Freedom 125 empowers individuals to shape their future with a safe, clean, and cost-effective transportation solution. Our goal is to harness India's growing CNG infrastructure to bring the benefits of Freedom 125 to every corner of the country."

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is designed to offer commuters a huge cut in their daily running costs. Bajaj claims that it can lower it by up to 50 per cent, in contrast to a conventional petrol motorcycle. The Freedom 125 sports a 2-litre petrol tank, along with a CNG tank that can gulp down 2 Kg of CNG. Together, these fuels give it a range of roughly 330 km.

The automaker has rigorously tested the Freedom 125 in all aspects, including safety. It also comes equipped with mono-linked suspensions, a long-quilted seat, LED headlamps, digital speedometers, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Bajaj Freedom 125 has a starting price of Rs 95,000, which tops out at 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom.