BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter India Launch Confirmed

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch the CE 02 electric scooter in India during the festive season and it will be positioned below the recently launched CE 04, which is priced at Rs. 14.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The CE 02 electric scooter is manufactured at TVS Motor Company's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and exported the world over. Prices for BMW CE 02 start at over Rs. 6.30 lakh in international markets. It will be positioned above the TVS X, which is currently priced at Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Internationally, the CE 02 gets a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery and can be had with an optional two battery setup. A single battery offers a range of 45 km on full charge and 45 kmph while the dual battery setup offers a range of 90 km and top speed of 95 kmph. The air-cooled synchronous motor makes close to 55 Nm of peak torque. The battery can be charged in 0-80 per cent in three hours.

The CE 02 electric scooter will get features like 3.5-inch TFT display, electric reverse gear, full LED lighting, smartphone holder and three riding modes - Flash, Flow and Surf. Bearing a BMW badge, the CE 02 will be positioned at a premium, but the brand recall is quite strong and the BMW C 400 GT did decently well despite a price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW will offer a warranty of 3 years and 58,000 km on the CE 02.